Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 150,696 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 266.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150,696 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Winnebago Industries worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

