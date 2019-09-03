Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 237.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Chemed worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 184.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total value of $1,252,493.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,812 shares of company stock worth $20,005,507 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.75.

Shares of CHE traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,282. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $260.03 and a twelve month high of $441.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.69 and its 200-day moving average is $353.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

