Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,261 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Cinemark by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cinemark by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 20,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

