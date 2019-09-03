Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,976. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.