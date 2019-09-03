Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,076,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 515,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 6,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.