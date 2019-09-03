Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $6.40 Million in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

NYSE:AUB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,088. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

