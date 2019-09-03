Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 319,078 Shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 308.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,078 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of AVX worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AVX by 1,007.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVX traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,284. AVX Co. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.20.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

AVX Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

