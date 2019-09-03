KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in KeyCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. 254,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

