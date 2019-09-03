Kforce Inc. (KFRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.23. Kforce has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

