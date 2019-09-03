Kidman Resources (ASX:KDR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Kidman Resources Ltd (ASX:KDR)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.90 ($1.34) and last traded at A$1.90 ($1.34), 4,141,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 2,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.89 ($1.34).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.64. The company has a market cap of $767.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Kidman Resources Company Profile (ASX:KDR)

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kidman Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidman Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.