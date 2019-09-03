Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 price objective on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In related news, insider Barry Goldstein acquired 5,950 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,228.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $138,482 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1,029.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

