Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Sidoti set a $5.00 price objective on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 461,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,041. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 42,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

