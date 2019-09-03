Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) PT Set at $5.00 by Sidoti

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by investment analysts at Sidoti in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

KIRK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,041. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kirkland’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kirkland’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.