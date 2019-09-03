Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 7,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

