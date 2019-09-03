Komodo (KMD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $2.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00447811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00107068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044874 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,707,775 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.