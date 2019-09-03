Korea Investment CORP Acquires 41,300 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $79,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,413,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,088 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,346 shares of company stock worth $1,729,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

NYSE BSX traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,813. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

