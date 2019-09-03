Korea Investment CORP Acquires 47,300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $156,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,282. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

