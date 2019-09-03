Korea Investment CORP Has $193.18 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,552,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $193,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

CVX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,219. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.