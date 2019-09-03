Korea Investment CORP Purchases 11,100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $75,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.35. 558,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average is $197.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

