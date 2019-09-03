Korea Investment CORP Sells 51,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $71,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 69.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 45.5% in the second quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.56. 4,249,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,659. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

