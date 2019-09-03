Kuai Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.62 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $9.62 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00211818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01271415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00087570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00019902 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

