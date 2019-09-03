LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.4% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,077,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,943,000 after buying an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Accenture by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 60,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Accenture by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,040,000 after buying an additional 476,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.86. 50,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.58. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

