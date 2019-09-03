LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 11,617 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.39 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 126,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,343. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

