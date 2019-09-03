La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

LZB stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,463,000 after buying an additional 388,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,258,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,594,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 998,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

