Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 56.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

