LatiumX (LATX) Hits Market Cap of $384,478.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, LatiumX has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $384,478.00 and approximately $40,966.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX launched on August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

