Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Down 5.8%

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.54, approximately 2,946,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,940,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,767. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,297,000 after buying an additional 4,453,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 2,867,802 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 2,826,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after buying an additional 1,588,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

