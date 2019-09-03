Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of LAUR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 109,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at $491,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $10,737,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,663,515 shares of company stock worth $178,457,203 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,734 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,965,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 240,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

