Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LRCDF. Desjardins set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $$34.14 during trading hours on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.