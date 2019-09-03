Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $278.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh bought 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,276.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sunil Patel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,936.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $790,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

