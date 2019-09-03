LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiqTech International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

