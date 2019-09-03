Lition Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Lition has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $360,004.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0883 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lition

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

