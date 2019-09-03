Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 141.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

SLB traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

