Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $803,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 448.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 179,470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 28,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $109.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

