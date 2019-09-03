Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM traded down $25.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $412.56. 12,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,213. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $230.93 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.09. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.40.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,130,425. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

