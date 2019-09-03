Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 265,716 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,716 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CELG. FMR LLC grew its position in Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Celgene during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,113,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 154,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,217. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

