LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,512 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $68,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,555 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,742,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,570,000 after acquiring an additional 391,403 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,790,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,787,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 699,828 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

