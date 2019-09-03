LPL Financial LLC Buys 123,643 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,643 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $56,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. 460,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

