LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 421,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,302,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.69 and a 200 day moving average of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $445.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

