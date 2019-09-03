LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 607,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,401,000 after buying an additional 249,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $299.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

