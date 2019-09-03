LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,745,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 19,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 50,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 667,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 39,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. 909,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,210,060. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

