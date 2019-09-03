LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $54,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 453.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.58.

In other news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.79. 75,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

