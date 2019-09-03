LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.38

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $47.03, with a volume of 1576080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LYFT to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of LYFT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of LYFT by 66.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 830,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,800 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at about $18,858,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

