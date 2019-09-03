Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0405

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Maecenas has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $67,077.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00212627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.01262910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017608 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00087346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018896 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.