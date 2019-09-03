Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Shares Up 0.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, 1,205 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLFNF)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

