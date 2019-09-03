Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 175,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 330,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

