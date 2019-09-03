Mark Galardo Sells 1,511 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total value of C$66,045.81.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.68. 814,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Air Canada has a one year low of C$22.57 and a one year high of C$47.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.97.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital upped their target price on Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.63.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.