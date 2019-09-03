Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires £19,737 in Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £19,737 ($25,789.89).

Shares of Marlowe stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 409.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 million and a PE ratio of 108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Marlowe PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($7.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

