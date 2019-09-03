Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given a $265.00 Price Target by Longbow Research Analysts

Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $227.22 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.37.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 887,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.06 and its 200 day moving average is $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $261.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,713,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,433. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,593 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

