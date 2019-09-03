Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given a $27.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.40 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,650,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $237,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

